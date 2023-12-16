Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 11,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

