Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

TUP opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 718,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

