U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.52.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,236. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

