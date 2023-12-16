UBS Group Cuts Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $1.36

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $1.50 to $1.36 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEVO. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 546.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,757,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 437,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 5,722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

