UBS Group Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $186.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of TMUS opened at $156.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

