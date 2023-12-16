UBS Group Raises Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $15.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VALE. Barclays dropped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Vale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vale will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.