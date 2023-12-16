Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.01

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 100966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $67,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $140,106.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 367,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $67,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,772. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

