Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Price Target Raised to $5.30

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.60 to $5.30 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $4,095,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 12,392.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

