UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $73.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.