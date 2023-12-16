United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UCBI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of United Community Banks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.40.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.02. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

