United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.