UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $491.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

