Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.36.

UHS opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

