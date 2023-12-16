Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Unum Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $7,378,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

