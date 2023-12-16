Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $35.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.
URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on URBN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Price Performance
Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Outfitters
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.