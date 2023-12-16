Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $35.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.