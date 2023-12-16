Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Barclays lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UTZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

UTZ stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.