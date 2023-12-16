Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger Sells 8,130 Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$435,361.50.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$75.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$64.41 and a 12 month high of C$91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.86 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.02 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 9.8297872 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.61%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

