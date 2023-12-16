Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.