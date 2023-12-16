Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

