Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $482.22 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $484.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.