Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.66.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

