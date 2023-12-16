Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,107,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

