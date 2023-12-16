Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 33.5% in November

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,984,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 130,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VMBS opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

