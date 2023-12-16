Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.63

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.63 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 86147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

