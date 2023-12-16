Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $216.12

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.12 and last traded at $216.12, with a volume of 12934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $57,842,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

