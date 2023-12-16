Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $216.12

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.12 and last traded at $216.12, with a volume of 12934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.49.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.