Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

