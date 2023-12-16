Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

