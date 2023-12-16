Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.71

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 10030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
