Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.71

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 10030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 78,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,790,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.