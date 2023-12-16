Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $44,842,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,595,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,517.3% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 97,289 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

