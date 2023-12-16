Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.24.

VRNS opened at $44.26 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

