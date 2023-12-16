Verge (XVG) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.86 million and $2.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,302.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00170716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.00545276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00406222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00117745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

