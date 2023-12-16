Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $235.74 and last traded at $235.84. 830,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,003,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.23.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.87. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

