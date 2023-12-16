Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $170.02.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

