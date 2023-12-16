Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv Stock Performance
VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $170.02.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%.
Institutional Trading of Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
