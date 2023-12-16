Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

VZ opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

