Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $321,252.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,023,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,049 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $1,408,687.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,227 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,439,003.55.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $638,079.36.

On Friday, December 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,199,384.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,318 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,325,879.30.

On Monday, November 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70.

Vertex Stock Performance

Vertex stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

