Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.43.

VIAV opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 748.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

