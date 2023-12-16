Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.08.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viper Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viper Energy by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.