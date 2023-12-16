Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,212 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

