Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $219.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.78.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 21,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

