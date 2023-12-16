Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.53.

Visteon Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 3,499.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Visteon by 17.9% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 425.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

