VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

VZIO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZIO

VIZIO Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.