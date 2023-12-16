Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VOD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public
Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.3 %
VOD stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.52.
Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.