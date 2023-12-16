Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth approximately $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 2,724,596 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $176,121,000 after buying an additional 2,467,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

