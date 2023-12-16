Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

VNT stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vontier by 23.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 40.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

