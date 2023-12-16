Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,413,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.