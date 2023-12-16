Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $246,734,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.