Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 722,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 287,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.