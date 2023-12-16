Webster Bank N. A. Buys 199 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

