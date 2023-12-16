Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 114,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

