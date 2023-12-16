Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS opened at $51.07 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

