Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE:WBS opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

